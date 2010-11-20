Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tough work for Tajik border guards as Taliban challenge mounts
Tajikstan shares a lengthy border with Afghanistan, and its border guards are facing growing challenges due to increased instability in northern Afghanistan.
In September, Tajik authorities claim its border guards fought several dozen Taliban fighters who tried to break in.
BBC's Central Asian correspondent Rayhan Demytrie explains the difficulties that face the Tajik border guards.
-
20 Nov 2010
