Burmese refugees in Thailand
Pro-military party 'wins' Burmese election

Burma's main military-backed political party says it won about 80% of votes in the first election in 20 years.

A Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) official said the party was pleased with the result.

The main pro-democracy party, the NLD, boycotted the poll but other opposition groups have alleged widespread fraud.

Mike Wooldridge reports.

  • 09 Nov 2010
