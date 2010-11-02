Media player
Flash floods hit Thailand capital Bangkok
Flooding has hit southern Thailand where thousands of people have been rescued following heavy rainfall in the region.
The heavy downpours follow weeks of rain in the north of the country that were responsible for more than 100 deaths and widespread damage.
The floods have left roads blocked and homes without electricity. Alastair Leithead reports from Bangkok.
02 Nov 2010
