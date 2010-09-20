Army transport truck gets stuck
Typhoon Fanapi rips through Taiwan as thousands flea

A powerful typhoon has made landfall in eastern China after ripping into Taiwan, flooding the southern part of the island and crippling transportation.

Thousands of residents fled mountainous areas which are prone to landslides.

Typhoon Fanapi was the first major storm to strike the island this year and the 11th typhoon to hit China.

