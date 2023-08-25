The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has released the first-ever video of its rover for lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

In the video, the rover is seen coming down the ramp of Chandrayaan-3's lander, Vikram, onto the surface of the Moon.

India made history on 23 August when Vikram successfully touched down near the south pole of the Moon.

The 26kg rover called Pragyaan (the Sanskrit word for wisdom) was carried to the lunar surface in the lander's belly.

It will now roam around the rocks and craters of the Moon, gathering crucial data and images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.