A video captured on a mobile phone shows the moment a parked car rolls down a slope and falls into a waterfall pool in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Lodhiya Kund waterfall, a popular scenic spot.

Local media reported that a teenage girl was in the car at the time and her father also fell into the water as he attempted to save her. Some people then jumped in to save the father and daughter. No major injuries were reported.

Police told PTI news agency that the accident occurred due to negligence, as the car was parked very close to the water.

