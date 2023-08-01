Around 17 people have died and three injured after a crane collapsed on Monday night at the site of an under-construction bridge in Shahapur, about 70km north of Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The victims are mostly construction workers and site engineers.

Teams of the police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations at the accident site.

The rescue personnel are looking for others trapped under the crane after it collapsed. The state government has announced an enquiry into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his condolences and announced compensation for the injured and families of the victims.

