Clashes between Manipur’s Kuki and Meitei communities have left more than 130 people dead and tens of thousands displaced.

Now the Kuki have demanded "territorial autonomy" for the group, a euphemism for a separate, independent administration.

The Meitei have warned that any dismemberment of Manipur is out of question.

The BBC's Anshul Verma and Soutik Biswas report from Manipur