The northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days causing flooding and landslides in the hilly terrain.

The gushing water is sweeping away bridges, homes and cars, and is causing widespread devastation in the state.

The neighbouring Uttarakhand state is in a similar situation and water levels of several rivers in the region have crossed the danger mark.

More than a dozen people have died in the past three days across north India due to the rains.