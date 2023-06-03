At least 288 people were killed and more than 800 injured after three trains collided in Odisha state on Friday.

The sounds of ambulance sirens have been going off every 30 minutes outside a major hospital in India, where critically injured passengers have been taken.

Reporting from outside the SCB hospital in the city of Cuttack, BBC correspondent Archana Shukla described the scenes of "despair, distress and chaos".