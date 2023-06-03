Footage filmed in the daylight has revealed the extent of damage in the wake of a train collision in the Indian state of Odisha.

At least 260 people have been killed and 650 are injured, with officials saying the death toll is expected to rise.

One passenger train derailed and its coaches fell on to the adjacent track where they were struck by an incoming train on Friday evening.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.