Olympic dreams on hold as Indian wrestlers protest

Top Indian wrestlers have been protesting in India's capital Delhi for a month.

They are demanding the arrest of their federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh, alleging he sexually abused female athletes. He denies the allegation.

Wrestlers say they are also unable to train properly for the upcoming World Championships, which is the gateway to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They are worried about their careers and medal prospects but say they will continue to fight for their demands.

Video by Anshul Verma