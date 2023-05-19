An unusual duo is winning laurels for India in karate.

Geeta Godara, 60, and her 13-year-old granddaughter Aashka recently won medals in different categories at an international karate competition in Dubai.

Ms Godara, who lives in Gurugram in Haryana state, began learning the martial art just two years ago - she was inspired by watching her granddaughter, whom she used to accompany to a karate school.

With encouragement from her coach Sunil Saini, Ms Godara began her unusual new innings.

Aashka says she felt embarrassed when her grandmother first began learning karate. Now, she just feels proud.

Video by Bushra Sheikh, BBC Hindi