The daring riders of India's 'well of death'

The well of death, called "maut ka kuan" in Hindi, is a jaw-dropping show where drivers almost defy gravity to ride their bikes and cars inside a giant wooden barrel-like structure.

These stunts are performed by trained professionals who have been doing it for decades. Only a handful of such performers are now left as young people are not taking to this profession.

The BBC's Anshul Verma spent time with some of these stuntmen in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to find out what keeps them going in this dangerous job.