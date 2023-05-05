Pakistan minister: It's India's call on peace talks

Pakistan's foreign minister says the onus is on India to restart peace talks between the two countries.

In an interview with the BBC's Vineet Khare, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India's decision to revoke article 370, which gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special status, was an unresolved issue.

India has always emphasised that the decision is an internal matter.

Mr Zardari is in India to participate in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), but hasn't held any direct talks with his Indian counterpart. He is the first foreign minister to visit India since 2011.