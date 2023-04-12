A Sarus crane in a zoo in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh jumped around in joy in its cage when the man who had nursed it back to health from injury came to visit.

Mohammad Arif, a farmer, had found the bird in his field a year ago and said he expected it to fly back into the wild after recovery. But it stayed on and formed an unusual bond with him.

The story of their heart-warming friendship received a lot of media attention. But last month, government officials confiscated the bird as under Indian law, it's illegal for people to keep Sarus cranes or even feed them.

The bird was first moved to a wildlife sanctuary and later to a zoo in Kanpur city, where it is kept in a cage.

