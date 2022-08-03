A female cheetah has given birth to four cubs in India, which was hailed as a "momentous event" by the country's environment minister.

Asian cheetahs became extinct 70 years ago, but the Indian government released eight of the animals from Namibia last year in a project to reintroduce the big cats. Another 12 were brought to to the country from South Africa last month.

The four cubs were born in Kuno National Park wildlife sanctuary to one of the females that came from Namibia.