Police in India's Punjab have launched a state-wide search for Amritpal Singh, a 30-year-old self-styled preacher who says he's a supporter of the Khalistan movement for a separate Sikh state.

The police declared Singh a "fugitive" on Saturday after he escaped the police during a dramatic car chase in Jalandhar district.

Several of his aides have been arrested so far. Internet and messaging services in the state have remained suspended since the search began.

The police have appealed to the people to maintain law and order in the state.

Video edited by Antariksh Jain.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.