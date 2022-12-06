The Elephant Whisperers made history at the Oscars by becoming the first Indian production to win the Best Documentary Short film award.

The documentary tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie as they care for an orphaned baby elephant.

Shot in the picturesque Nilgiri mountains in southern India, the film explores the precious bond between the animals and their caretakers.

Video by Mohan and Madan Prasad for BBC Tamil

