Three Indian students living in a small town in Maharashtra state had to undertake a treacherous journey every day to reach their school.

They would walk great distances, and then travel on a flimsy raft made of plastic pipes.

They were the first in their families to receive formal education, and their parents wanted them to continue going to school even though they feared for their children's safety.

Things took a positive turn for the students after BBC highlighted their plight in February.

Video by Dipali Jagtap and Sharad Badhe for BBC Marathi.

