The crane who refuses to leave its human saviour

A small act of humanity has won an Indian man a steadfast friend.

Around a year ago, Mohammad Arif found an injured Sarus crane in his field in Uttar Pradesh state. He took the bird home and nursed it back to health with home remedies and lots of care.

He thought the crane would return to the wild once its injuries healed, but instead, it stayed on and the two have developed a warm friendship. The crane rarely leaves his side now.

"It flies away on some days, but always returns by sunset," Mr Arif says. "Friendship thrives on freedom."

Video by Shubham Verma and Aman Dwivedi for BBC Hindi

