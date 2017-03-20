Thousands of visitors are turning up every day at one of India's oldest zoos to enjoy the antics of three baby penguins.

The chicks - two males and a female - were born in April and August this year at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan - also called the Byculla zoo - in Mumbai city. But the zoo only officially announced the birth last week, when it celebrated its 160th anniversary.

With the addition of Flash, Bingo and Alexa, the Byculla zoo now has 12 Humboldt penguins. The penguins - normally found around coastal areas in Peru and Chile - were controversially imported from a private aquarium in Korea in 2016.