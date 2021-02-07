Mahendran and Deepa were strangers when they met at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in the southern Indian city of Chennai in 2020.

But over months, they got to know each other better and fell in love.

Now the couple is happily married - marking the first wedding between patients at the 228-year-old mental health centre.

The ceremony, which took place in October at a temple inside the institute, was attended by ministers and lawmakers of Tamil Nadu state.

Dr Poorna Chandrika, the director of IMH, says it was like a "family marriage" for them.

“This was their decision and we are very happy."

Video by Jayakumar Sudandhirapandiyan for BBC Tamil