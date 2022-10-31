Hundreds of rescuers continue to search for survivors and bodies in a river in India's western Gujarat state after a bridge collapsed on Sunday night.

At least 140 people - most of them women, children or elderly - have died so far, officials say. The death toll is expected to increase.

The 230m (754ft)-bridge in Morbi town had reopened just a week ago after repairs. There was overcrowding on the colonial-era bridge as people gathered on a holiday.