Chennai: The Indian man who makes quirky bicycles from scraps
Rajendran, from Chennai city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has been fascinated with bicycles since he was boy.
Now 57 and working in a lathe workshop, he's channelled his passion into designing his own bicycles from scrap metal.
Rajendran's latest invention - designed to run without a chain - took him a year and a half and 60,000 rupees ($728.8; £630.2) to make.
He can often be seen riding his creations down the streets of Chennai to introduce them to people.
Produced by A Lakshmi Kanth Bharathi and shot by Jerin Samuel, BBC Tamil; Edited by Piyush Nagpal