Rajendran, from Chennai city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has been fascinated with bicycles since he was boy.

Now 57 and working in a lathe workshop, he's channelled his passion into designing his own bicycles from scrap metal.

Rajendran's latest invention - designed to run without a chain - took him a year and a half and 60,000 rupees ($728.8; £630.2) to make.

He can often be seen riding his creations down the streets of Chennai to introduce them to people.

Produced by A Lakshmi Kanth Bharathi and shot by Jerin Samuel, BBC Tamil; Edited by Piyush Nagpal