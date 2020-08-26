Vikram Pendse first began collecting cycles in 1992, when a friend gifted him a British paratrooper, dating back to World War Two.

The 56-year-old Indian has since built a collection of more than 150 vintage bicycles - some of which he restored on his own - and has opened a museum for them.

The three-storey complex, located in the western city of Pune, also has rare bicycle accessories.

Mr Pendse doesn't want to make money from his collection - he says, it is only to share his love for bicycles with the world.

"These cycles are like jewels for me," he says.

Video produced by Nitin Nagarkar