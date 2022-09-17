A sleepy village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is rattled after the rape and murder of two teenage sisters, who were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday.

Police have arrested six men in connection with the crime and state authorities have offered financial compensation to the family. They have also announced that the case would be heard in a fast-track court.

But the girls' parents are inconsolable.

The BBC's Geeta Pandey and Anshul Verma travelled to the village and met the family who spoke about their colossal loss.