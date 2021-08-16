"If you ask what breaking is for me, I’d say it’s life and happiness."

Eshwar Tiwari has been breaking - also called breakdancing or b-boying - since he was 14.

The 24-year-old, who hails from India's Mumbai city, began doing backflips for fun as a young boy. But soon, breaking became a full-fledged passion for him.

The dancer will represent India at the Red Bull BC One World Finals in New York city later in 2022.

Video produced by Kinjal Pandya and edited by Sharad Badhe.