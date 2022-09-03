In April, Varuna Sridhar, an artist from the southern Indian city of Chennai, shared her painting of a cup of coffee on social media. The reaction was beyond her wildest dreams: Twitter users were confused whether she had uploaded a photograph or a painting, and it got tens of thousands of likes and shares, including from celebrities.

After trying out different styles, the 21-year-old artist is now practising hyper-realism, a style of art where objects are depicted in a strikingly realistic fashion. And her pet subject is food - especially the everyday food of her home state, Tamil Nadu.

Shot and edited by Jerin Samuel; Produced by Asfhak Ahamed