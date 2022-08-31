The Indian government is set to release the GDP numbers for the three months to the end of June on Wednesday.

Economists have forecast that Asia's third-largest economy will expand sharply by 15% compared with the 4.1% growth rate recorded in the same quarter last year, as Covid-induced restrictions eased, spurring consumption and demand in the country's vast service sector.

The BBC's Nikhil Inamdar explains the major factors driving growth in India's economy - and the challenges that lie ahead.

Video by Vishnu Vardhan, produced by Pooja Agarwal