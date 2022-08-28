Bed frames used to pull victims over floodwaters

Volunteers in Pakistan have used bed frames to rescue people on a pulley system above raging flood waters.

In Swat, northern Pakistan, several people were brought to safety by the creative helpers.

Pakistan is appealing for further international assistance as floods devastate the country, leaving people searching for higher, drier ground.

The death toll from the monsoon rains has reached 1,033 - with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours.

