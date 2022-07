Vignesh, a 31-year-old artist from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, uses a lens and sunlight to burn his designs onto wood.

As a child, Vignesh would use this technique to burn scraps of paper. He now uses wood to make unique artworks .

He also teaches the technique to young people and hopes that more artists will take to this artform.

Video produced by Asfhak Ahamed; filmed and edited by Natarajan Sundar.