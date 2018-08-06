Tourism is picking up again in India after a lull caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For holidaymakers, the cool weather and scenic beauty of India’s hill and mountain retreats - from Mahabaleshwar in the west to Ooty in the south - have always been a big draw.

For locals, the rush of tourists means a boost to their incomes - much needed after the devastation caused by the pandemic.

But the surge is acting as a double-edged sword for the ecologically fragile holiday spots - which are buckling under the strain of traffic, excess waste and unbridled construction.

Reporting by Nikhil Inamdar; shot and edited by Vishnu Vardhan; produced by Ayushi Shah