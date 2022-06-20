Monsoon rains have triggered severe floods in India's north-eastern states, particularly in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

More than 30 deaths have been reported in Assam so far and over four million people have displaced in the state.

Scenes from Guwahati, the state's commercial capital, showed residents wading through flooded streets. In parts of Guwahati, hundreds of residents were evacuated to higher ground as floods inundated their homes.

Seasonal monsoon rains, a lifeline for farmers across South Asia, also typically cause loss of life and property every year.