Nikhat Zareen has become a household name in India after winning the World Boxing Championships in Turkey.

She became the fifth Indian woman to win the honour. She first made headlines after challenging Indian boxing legend Mary Kom for a bout to decide who should represent India at the Tokyo Olympics.

But Zareen says she has put that episode behind her. She tells the BBC how Mary Kom inspired her and a generation of Indian boxers and now she wants to emulate the legend’s success when she qualifies and participates at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Video by Anshul Verma