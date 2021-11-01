Thousands of Indians are reeling under a brutal heatwave that has swept through the country.

Some areas of the capital, Delhi, have recorded 49C temperature.

But life has become hardest for the working poor - vast swathes of people employed in the country's unorganised sector - who are struggling to cope with the soaring temperatures.

With no other means of livelihood, they toil through the day in soaring temperatures to ensure they and their families don't go hungry.

Video edited by Anshul Verma