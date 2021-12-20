Joseph is mourning the death of his son.

After the Myanmar military entered his village, he fled into the jungle but 13-year-old Pali Nang did not make it.

Joseph saw a photo of his son’s dead body on Facebook where it showed signs of torture.

He’s one of an estimated 40,000 Myanmar refugees who have fled to India.

Aamir Peerzada has this exclusive report from Indian border state of Mizoram.

Reporting and Editing by Aamir Peerzada

Filming by Faisal H. Bhat

Produced by Rebecca Henschke