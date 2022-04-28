A huge fire has broken out at Bhalswa landfill site, north of India's capital city, New Delhi.

Emergency crews attended the blaze, while those in the surrounding area complained of breathing difficulties.

Gopal Rai, Delhi's environment minister, said that the cause of the fire would be investigated.

