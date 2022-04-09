Growing up in India's financial capital, Mumbai, 15-year-old Saniya Mistri often wondered why her life was so different from those who lived in the glossy, rich parts of the city.

Saniya - whose rapper name is Saniya MQ - grew up in a crowded neighbourhood in the eastern part of Mumbai.

She began translating her thoughts into poetry after her friends introduced her to rapping. They also help her shoot and record the songs.

Saniya has around 10,000 subscribers on YouTube now. Her songs - which express frustration and anger at systemic inequalities and poverty - have won her a lot of praise and admiration.

Video by BBC Hindi's Madhu Pal and Debalin Roy