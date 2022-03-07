The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is home to some of the most polluted cities in the world.

Yet, the issue hardly finds a mention in the election manifestoes of the political parties - or in their campaign rhetoric.

As polling to elect a new government ends in the state, people say they want their leaders to pay more attention to the toxic air and polluted rivers that beleaguer their state.

But are the parties listening?

Video by Vikas Pandey, Anshul Verma and Aparna Alluri