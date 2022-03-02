Since Saturday, Russia has been shelling the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, blowing out buildings and leaving a trail of destruction.

Hundreds of Indian students are stranded in the city desperately.

One of them, Soumya Thomas, sent this video of the bunker she took shelter in to the BBC. She and some others left the shelter to try and make it to the Polish border after her friend - Indian student Naveen S Gyangoudar - was killed in Kharkiv while out buying food on Tuesday.