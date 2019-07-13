The amateur historians discovering their city on Instagram
For years, Delhi's tangled history has been the preserve of academics, who have documented its numerous forts, palaces and tombs, both crumbling and majestic.
Now, a group of history enthusiasts have turned amateur historians as they discover the city's past.
What began as a passion on social media has turned into something much more fruitful as they lead walking tours through the city's best-kept secrets in their free time.
Umair Shah and Rameen Khan are among this new crop of Delhi's history guides - and we went along with them on a wintry morning to explore the city's Mehrauli Archaeological Park.
Reporting by Zoya Mateen
Video by Anshul Verma