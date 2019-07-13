For years, Delhi's tangled history has been the preserve of academics, who have documented its numerous forts, palaces and tombs, both crumbling and majestic.

Now, a group of history enthusiasts have turned amateur historians as they discover the city's past.

What began as a passion on social media has turned into something much more fruitful as they lead walking tours through the city's best-kept secrets in their free time.

Umair Shah and Rameen Khan are among this new crop of Delhi's history guides - and we went along with them on a wintry morning to explore the city's Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

Reporting by Zoya Mateen

Video by Anshul Verma