High schools and colleges in the Indian state of Karnataka have been closed for three days after a row over the hijab.

The decision was taken by the state's government after protests by students over Muslim women wearing headscarves in the classroom escalated into violence.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson (BJP), Shaina Chudasama Munot, told BBC News’ Yalda Hakim that various court rulings have said the hijab is not mandatory.