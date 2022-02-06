Lata Mangeshkar in her own words

For decades, Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has enthralled people with her charismatic voice.

Her songs, mostly in Hindi but also in several other Indian languages, have inspired generations, earning her the title of India’s "nightingale".

And her death – she passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday – marks the end of an era.

As she leaves behind an unmatched legacy of music, here are some excerpts from her interview with the BBC Asian Network's Gagan Grewal in 2019, where the legendary singer talked about her life and career.

Edited by Anshul Verma