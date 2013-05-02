Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's most loved and venerated singers, has died at the age of 92.

She had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai city earlier in January after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mangeshkar's extraordinary work spanned half a century - she sang more than 30,000 songs across 36 languages.

But it was her work in India's Hindi language film industry, Bollywood, that made her a household name.

As news broke, tributes began pouring in for the adored singer. The government has announced two days of national mourning during which the Indian flag will fly at half mast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said her death had left a "void in our nation that cannot be filled".