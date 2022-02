Amudha from India’s Tamil Nadu state had to give up her baby for adoption as she couldn't afford to raise her.

Amudhavalli was adopted by a couple in the Netherlands, where she grew up.

In a moving reunion, she finally met her biological mother after 23 years. She now plans to visit her and even learn the Tamil language.

Produced and shot by A M Shudhagar, edited by Debalin Roy and A M Shudhagar