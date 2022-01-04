India: Comedy under threat?

Two prominent Indian stand-up comedians - Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui - have said it’s becoming unsafe to perform after they received threats from right-wing Hindu nationalists.

Faruqui, who is Muslim, was jailed earlier this year for jokes he didn’t even tell. Authorities say the arrests are in the interest of law and order, and to protect religious sentiments.

But critics argue that laws are being misused to silence free speech, especially among critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BBC spoke to the two comedians about the recent controversies that have surrounded them.

Correspondent: Rajini Vaidyanathan Producers: Shalu Yadav and Aakriti Thapar Editor: Sanjay Ganguly

