Indian farmers have been returning to their homes from the capital Delhi's borders after calling off a mass protest that lasted for more than a year.

Their standoff with the federal government ended last month when it repealed three controversial laws that sought to give private players a greater role in the farm sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration insisted that the laws would help farmers - but farmers said the reforms would make them more vulnerable to the free market.

Soon after the laws were passed in November 2020, thousands of farmers camped outside Delhi and stayed on, braving the scorching summer, a bitter winter and even a brutal wave of Covid.

Video by Anshul Verma and Shubham Koul