The Indian granny who became literate at 104

Kuttiyamma, a 104-year-old woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala, had always wanted to go to school.

But an early marriage and a life centred on household chores put an end to that dream.

But her dream became realistic when she finally got a chance to join a government-sponsored literacy programme.

At 104, she learnt how to read and write - something she had wanted to do since she was a child.

And then she made headlines by scoring 89 marks out of 100 in the official literacy test.

